Box: St. Dominic 10, Winfield 6
1234567RHE
Winfield1110102600
St. Dominic122014010162

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Winfield9-94-1131/7119/7
St. Dominic8-102-1103/6141/8

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Rylee McDowell (#6, SS, So.)4232000
Addison Henke (#5, P, Fr.)4220100
Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)4210000
Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)2210000
Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)4131000
Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)3122100
Grace Edwards (#8, P, Jr.)5031000
Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)4011000

