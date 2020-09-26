 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 11, Fort Zumwalt East 2
Box: St. Dominic 11, Fort Zumwalt East 2

123456RHE
St. Dominic00501511143
Fort Zumwalt East000200200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Dominic7-92-191/6123/8
Fort Zumwalt East6-92-559/485/5

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)2212001
Addison Henke (#5, P, Fr.)3210100
Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)4212100
Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)4133100
Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)3121000
Rylee McDowell (#6, SS, So.)4110100
Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)4110000
Mattie Tritz (#17, 3B, Fr.)0100000
Grace Edwards (#8, P, Jr.)4031000
Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)4011000

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

