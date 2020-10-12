Box: St. Dominic 16, Liberty (Wentzville) 6

|1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|St. Dominic
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|16
|12
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-20
|0-10
|70/3
|241/10
|St. Dominic
|12-13
|3-1
|174/7
|190/8
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Dominic
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)
|4
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)
|3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lillie Jobe (#10, RF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rylee McDowell (#6, SS, So.)
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
