Box: St. Dominic 16, Liberty (Wentzville) 6
Box: St. Dominic 16, Liberty (Wentzville) 6

123456RHE
Liberty (Wentzville)001410600
St. Dominic53111516124

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)4-200-1070/3241/10
St. Dominic12-133-1174/7190/8

Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)3434101
Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)4312100
Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)3233100
Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)3223000
Lillie Jobe (#10, RF, Jr.)4200000
Rylee McDowell (#6, SS, So.)3200000
Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)3122100
Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)4011000

