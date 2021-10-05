 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 17, Westminster 1
Box: St. Dominic 17, Westminster 1

1234RHE
Westminster0010100
St. Dominic518317141

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Westminster6-111-1122/7151/9
St. Dominic15-95-2230/14115/7

Westminster
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lillie Jobe (#10, RF, Sr.)3320000
Rylee McDowell (#6, RF, Jr.)3232000
Addison Henke (#5, P, So.)3222001
Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, So.)2210100
Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, So.)4213001
Katie Bergland (#16, SS, Jr.)2202000
Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Sr.)3122110
Kelsey Kunz (#15, P, Fr.)1110100
Grace Edwards (#8, 2B, Sr.)3110000
Abbie Danchus (#30, C, Jr.)4113001

