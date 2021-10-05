Box: St. Dominic 17, Westminster 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Westminster
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|St. Dominic
|5
|1
|8
|3
|17
|14
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Westminster
|6-11
|1-1
|122/7
|151/9
|St. Dominic
|15-9
|5-2
|230/14
|115/7
|Westminster
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Dominic
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lillie Jobe (#10, RF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rylee McDowell (#6, RF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Addison Henke (#5, P, So.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, So.)
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Katie Bergland (#16, SS, Jr.)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kelsey Kunz (#15, P, Fr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grace Edwards (#8, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abbie Danchus (#30, C, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
