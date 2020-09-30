 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 2, Tolton Catholic 0
1RHE
Tolton Catholic0000
St. Dominic2220

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Tolton Catholic13-12-173/57/0
St. Dominic10-103-1115/8148/11

Tolton Catholic
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)2111100
Mattie Tritz (#17, 3B, Fr.)0100000
Grace Edwards (#8, P, Jr.)3010000

