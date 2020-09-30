Box: St. Dominic 2, Tolton Catholic 0

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Tolton Catholic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Dominic
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Tolton Catholic
|13-1
|2-1
|73/5
|7/0
|St. Dominic
|10-10
|3-1
|115/8
|148/11
|Tolton Catholic
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Dominic
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mattie Tritz (#17, 3B, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Edwards (#8, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.