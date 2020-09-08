 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Dominic 7, Borgia 5
0 comments

Box: St. Dominic 7, Borgia 5

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
1234567RHE
Borgia1000004500
St. Dominic01302107112

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Borgia2-20-214/48/2
St. Dominic2-31-025/641/10

Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mattie Tritz (#17, 3B, Fr.)0300000
Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)4121010
Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)4112100
Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)3110000
Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)1100000
Grace Edwards (#8, P, Jr.)4032000
Addison Henke (#5, P, Fr.)3031110
Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)3011000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports