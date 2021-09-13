Box: St. Dominic 7, Warrenton 2

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|4
|St. Dominic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|7
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Warrenton
|3-6
|2-0
|49/5
|42/5
|St. Dominic
|10-4
|3-0
|146/16
|57/6
|Warrenton
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kaylen Reynolds (#1, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kylie Witthaus (#19, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevaeh Hill (#6, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Hurst (#9, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kathryn McChristy (#16, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|St. Dominic
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
