Box: St. Dominic 8, Winfield 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|St. Dominic
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|4
|Winfield
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Dominic
|6-9
|2-1
|80/5
|121/8
|Winfield
|8-7
|4-1
|114/8
|88/6
|St. Dominic
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mattie Tritz (#17, 3B, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lillie Jobe (#10, RF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Addison Henke (#5, P, Fr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
