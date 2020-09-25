 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 8, Winfield 6
Box: St. Dominic 8, Winfield 6

12345RHE
St. Dominic17000884
Winfield10203600

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Dominic6-92-180/5121/8
Winfield8-74-1114/888/6

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)1214001
Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)4120000
Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)2110000
Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)4110000
Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)2112100
Mattie Tritz (#17, 3B, Fr.)0100000
Lillie Jobe (#10, RF, Jr.)2100000
Addison Henke (#5, P, Fr.)4021000

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

