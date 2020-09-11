 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 9, Festus 6
1234567RHE
Festus3001002600
St. Dominic00013509111

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus1-60-221/354/8
St. Dominic3-41-134/554/8

Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Grace Edwards (#8, P, Jr.)4221000
Rylee McDowell (#6, SS, So.)3220000
Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)3200000
Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)4134300
Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)3112100
Mattie Tritz (#17, 3B, Fr.)0100000
Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)4011000
Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)2011000
Addison Henke (#5, P, Fr.)3010100

