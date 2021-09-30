Box: St. James 14, Belle 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|St. James
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|2
|2
|14
|15
|3
|Belle
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. James
|9-10
|1-5
|158/8
|201/11
|Belle
|2-3
|0-0
|16/1
|31/2
|St. James
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexus Freeman (So.)
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Emily Recker (So.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Jacey Spurgeon (Jr.)
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alyson Bullock (Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Isabella Keehn (Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Whitney Jenista (Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Amber Higgins (Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karen Goodin (So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
