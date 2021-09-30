 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. James 14, Belle 8
0 comments

Box: St. James 14, Belle 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
St. James003072214153
Belle1600010800

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. James9-101-5158/8201/11
Belle2-30-016/131/2

St. JamesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alexus Freeman (So.)5334001
Emily Recker (So.)3321200
Jacey Spurgeon (Jr.)5234000
Alyson Bullock (Sr.)3211000
Isabella Keehn (Sr.)4120100
Whitney Jenista (Sr.)3123000
Amber Higgins (Sr.)4110000
Karen Goodin (So.)5110000

Belle
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chaminade's Mr. Everything: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/261. Eureka (17-1) was idle.2. Summit (19-1) was idle.3. Washington (17-5) was idle.4. Marquette (17-7) was idle.5. P…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/251. Eureka (17-1) was idle.2. Summit (19-1) was idle.3. Marquette (17-7) was idle.4. Washington (15-5) vs. Lafayette…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News