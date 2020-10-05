Box: St. James 23, Newburg 1

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|St. James
|12
|5
|6
|23
|17
|0
|Newburg
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. James
|4-15
|0-6
|112/6
|190/10
|Newburg
|0-2
|0-0
|7/0
|30/2
|St. James
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexus Freeman (#2, P, Fr.)
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Emily Recker (#1, IF, Fr.)
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacey Spurgeon (#32, OF, So.)
|4
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Alyson Bullock (#3, OF, Jr.)
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Karen Goodin (#14, IF, Fr.)
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra Deardeuff (#24, IF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Amber Higgins (#11, IF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kori Alcorn (#23, C, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Isabella Keehn (#17, P, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitney Jenista (#18, OF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Serilda Poeling (#21, OF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Newburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.