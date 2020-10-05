 Skip to main content
Box: St. James 23, Newburg 1
Box: St. James 23, Newburg 1

123RHE
St. James125623170
Newburg010100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. James4-150-6112/6190/10
Newburg0-20-07/030/2

St. JamesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alexus Freeman (#2, P, Fr.)5444200
Emily Recker (#1, IF, Fr.)3420000
Jacey Spurgeon (#32, OF, So.)4342200
Alyson Bullock (#3, OF, Jr.)5332000
Karen Goodin (#14, IF, Fr.)2300000
Sierra Deardeuff (#24, IF, Sr.)2121000
Amber Higgins (#11, IF, Jr.)2112000
Kori Alcorn (#23, C, Fr.)3111000
Isabella Keehn (#17, P, Jr.)0100000
Whitney Jenista (#18, OF, Jr.)1100000
Serilda Poeling (#21, OF, Sr.)0101000

Newburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.

