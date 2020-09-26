 Skip to main content
Box: St. James 7, Newburg 6
Box: St. James 7, Newburg 6

12345RHE
Newburg20004600
St. James04012782

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Newburg0-10-06/67/7
St. James2-110-555/55162/162

Newburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. JamesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emily Recker (#1, IF, Fr.)3200000
Whitney Jenista (#18, OF, Jr.)3121000
Alyson Bullock (#3, OF, Jr.)3110000
Amber Higgins (#11, IF, Jr.)3110000
Karen Goodin (#14, IF, Fr.)2100000
Jacey Spurgeon (#32, OF, So.)2102000
Alexus Freeman (#2, P, Fr.)3020100
Abigail McKee (#4, OF, So.)3011000
Kori Alcorn (#23, C, Fr.)4010000

