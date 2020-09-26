Box: St. James 7, Newburg 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Newburg
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|0
|0
|St. James
|0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|7
|8
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Newburg
|0-1
|0-0
|6/6
|7/7
|St. James
|2-11
|0-5
|55/55
|162/162
|Newburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. James
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emily Recker (#1, IF, Fr.)
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitney Jenista (#18, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alyson Bullock (#3, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amber Higgins (#11, IF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karen Goodin (#14, IF, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacey Spurgeon (#32, OF, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alexus Freeman (#2, P, Fr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Abigail McKee (#4, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kori Alcorn (#23, C, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
