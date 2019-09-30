|1
|H
|E
|Fox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|St. Joseph's
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fox
|5-8
|3-0
|57/4
|68/5
|St. Joseph's
|7-5
|2-1
|61/5
|64/5
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Natalie Murray (#18, Inf, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Amber Kopf (#7, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Hilker (#8, Of, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marie Rebello (#19, Of, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elizabeth Beldner (#34, Of, Fr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sarah Basile (#12, Of, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claire McKillip (#9, Inf, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0