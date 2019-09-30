Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
Fox0000101200
St. Joseph's0011200460

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fox5-83-057/468/5
St. Joseph's7-52-161/564/5

Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. Joseph'sABRHRBI2B3BHR
Natalie Murray (#18, Inf, Sr.)3111000
Amber Kopf (#7, C, Jr.)2111000
Sydney Hilker (#8, Of, Sr.)2100000
Marie Rebello (#19, Of, Sr.)0100000
Elizabeth Beldner (#34, Of, Fr.)3021100
Sarah Basile (#12, Of, Sr.)3010000
Claire McKillip (#9, Inf, So.)3011100

