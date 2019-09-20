|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Ursuline
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|St. Joseph's
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Ursuline
|1-6
|0-1
|31/4
|28/4
|St. Joseph's
|6-2
|2-0
|52/7
|29/4
|Ursuline
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Elizabeth Beldner (#34, Of, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Basile (#12, Of, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sydney Hilker (#8, Of, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claire McKillip (#9, Inf, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Natalie Murray (#18, Inf, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kelsey Rowland (#13, Of, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michelle Origliasso (#42, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0