12345RHE
Ursuline00200200
St. Joseph's10020370

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Ursuline1-60-131/428/4
St. Joseph's6-22-052/729/4

Ursuline
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. Joseph'sABRHRBI2B3BHR
Elizabeth Beldner (#34, Of, Fr.)3120000
Sarah Basile (#12, Of, Sr.)1110100
Sydney Hilker (#8, Of, Sr.)2100000
Claire McKillip (#9, Inf, So.)2011000
Natalie Murray (#18, Inf, Sr.)3012000
Kelsey Rowland (#13, Of, Jr.)2010000
Michelle Origliasso (#42, P, Jr.)3010000

