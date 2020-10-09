Box: St. Joseph's 3, Parkway Central 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Joseph's
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway Central
|2-6
|1-3
|29/4
|54/7
|St. Joseph's
|5-3
|3-0
|31/4
|24/3
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Amber Kopf (#7, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Michelle Origliasso (#42, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Claire McKillip (#9, INF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Elizabeth Beldner (#34, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Samantha Stryker (#11, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Wilson (C, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
