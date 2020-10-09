 Skip to main content
Box: St. Joseph's 3, Parkway Central 0
1234567RHE
Parkway Central0000000000
St. Joseph's0010020360

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway Central2-61-329/454/7
St. Joseph's5-33-031/424/3

Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. Joseph'sABRHRBI2B3BHR
Amber Kopf (#7, C, Sr.)3110100
Michelle Origliasso (#42, P, Sr.)3111000
Claire McKillip (#9, INF, Jr.)2111100
Elizabeth Beldner (#34, P, So.)3011000
Samantha Stryker (#11, OF, Jr.)3010000
Jordan Wilson (C, So.)3010000

