Box: St. Joseph's 5, Lafayette 4
1234567RHE
St. Joseph's0000032570
Lafayette0022000400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Joseph's5-60-368/647/4
Lafayette13-102-1116/1195/9

St. Joseph'sABRHRBI2B3BHR
Caitlin Avery (#13, 1B, Jr.)2211000
Lizzie Kirsch (#8, OF, Fr.)1200000
Kaitlyn Hobart (#5, C, So.)4121010
Elizabeth Beldner (#17, P, Jr.)4022000
Claire McKillip (#9, SS, Sr.)3011000
Jordan Wilson (#7, C, Jr.)1010100

Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.

News