Box: St. Joseph's 5, Lafayette 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|St. Joseph's
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|7
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|5-6
|0-3
|68/6
|47/4
|Lafayette
|13-10
|2-1
|116/11
|95/9
|St. Joseph's
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Caitlin Avery (#13, 1B, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lizzie Kirsch (#8, OF, Fr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Hobart (#5, C, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Elizabeth Beldner (#17, P, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Claire McKillip (#9, SS, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Wilson (#7, C, Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
