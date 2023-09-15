|1
|R
|H
|E
|Nerinx Hall
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|St. Joseph's
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|3-6
|0-2
|54/6
|68/8
|St. Joseph's
|1-6
|1-0
|16/2
|105/12
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lizzie Kirsch (#8, IF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Katelyn Schmidt (#10, P, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hudsen Backsmeyer (#3, OF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Burns (#17, IF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Addison Scharf (#2, IF, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sophia Besmer (#9, IF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Baldanza (#21, C, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0