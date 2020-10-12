Box: St. Joseph's 8, Oakville 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|St. Joseph's
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Oakville
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|6-4
|3-1
|41/4
|39/4
|Oakville
|8-4
|1-1
|108/11
|72/7
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Oakville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Carlie Huelsing (#11, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Maddie Kilburn (#13, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Julie Lato (#6, P, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Alonzo (#4, P, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mary Tutwiler (#3, OF, So.)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ella Strickland (#7, SS, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
