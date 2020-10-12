 Skip to main content
Box: St. Joseph's 8, Oakville 3
Box: St. Joseph's 8, Oakville 3

1234567RHE
St. Joseph's0010430800
Oakville1000002374

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Joseph's6-43-141/439/4
Oakville8-41-1108/1172/7

St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.

OakvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Carlie Huelsing (#11, 2B, Jr.)3121100
Maddie Kilburn (#13, OF, Sr.)3100000
Julie Lato (#6, P, Jr.)0100000
Abby Alonzo (#4, P, Sr.)4021100
Mary Tutwiler (#3, OF, So.)2020100
Ella Strickland (#7, SS, Sr.)3010000

