Box: St. Joseph's 8, Ursuline 5

|St. Joseph's
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|Ursuline
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|7
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|2-2
|2-0
|20/5
|22/6
|Ursuline
|1-1
|0-1
|10/2
|11/3
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ursuline
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Weston (#17, 3B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Addie Rhea (#27, 1B, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Kozlowksi (#6, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Jones (#28, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Hingle (#22, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
