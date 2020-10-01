 Skip to main content
Box: St. Joseph's 8, Ursuline 5
Box: St. Joseph's 8, Ursuline 5

123456RHE
St. Joseph's014012800
Ursuline110003572

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Joseph's2-22-020/522/6
Ursuline1-10-110/211/3

St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.

UrsulineABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Weston (#17, 3B, Sr.)3121000
Addie Rhea (#27, 1B, So.)2110000
Anna Kozlowksi (#6, C, Jr.)3110000
Morgan Jones (#28, OF, Sr.)3113001
Emma Hingle (#22, P, Fr.)2100000
Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Jr.)4011000
Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, Fr.)2010000

