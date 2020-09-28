 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 10, De Soto 3
1234567RHE
De Soto0000030300
St. Pius X220312010153

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
De Soto2-141-463/4163/10
St. Pius X6-23-265/421/1

De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. Pius XABRHRBI2B3BHR
A.J. Agers (#21, P, Sr.)4343001
McKenna Nordin (#17, OF, So.)3231100
Grace Halfmann (#5, OF, Sr.)3121000
Sophie Meyer (#25, SS, So.)4122100
Mia Sherman (#4, C, So.)2110000
Kaleen Vaugh (#9, 3B, So.)4110000
Tori Ott (#2, OF, Sr.)2100000
Payton Baker (#6, 1B, Sr.)4011100
A.J. Stetina (#3, 2B, Jr.)4011000

