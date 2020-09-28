Box: St. Pius X 10, De Soto 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|De Soto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|St. Pius X
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|10
|15
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|De Soto
|2-14
|1-4
|63/4
|163/10
|St. Pius X
|6-2
|3-2
|65/4
|21/1
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Pius X
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|A.J. Agers (#21, P, Sr.)
|4
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|McKenna Nordin (#17, OF, So.)
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Grace Halfmann (#5, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sophie Meyer (#25, SS, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mia Sherman (#4, C, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaleen Vaugh (#9, 3B, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Ott (#2, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Payton Baker (#6, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.J. Stetina (#3, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
