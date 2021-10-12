Box: St. Pius X 11, Herculaneum 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|St. Pius X
|3
|5
|0
|3
|0
|11
|11
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Herculaneum
|4-14
|1-6
|65/4
|198/11
|St. Pius X
|13-10
|4-3
|208/12
|154/9
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Pius X
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sophie Meyer (#25, INF, Jr.)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Riley Cappozzo (#6, OF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rylee Bohnert (#8, INF, Fr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna Nordin (#15, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kaleen Vaugh (#21, INF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Katelyn Torrence (#12, C, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.J. Stetina (#3, INF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mia Sherman (#4, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.