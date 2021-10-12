 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 11, Herculaneum 1
Box: St. Pius X 11, Herculaneum 1

12345RHE
Herculaneum00010100
St. Pius X3503011110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Herculaneum4-141-665/4198/11
St. Pius X13-104-3208/12154/9

Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. Pius XABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sophie Meyer (#25, INF, Jr.)3333100
Riley Cappozzo (#6, OF, Jr.)3220000
Rylee Bohnert (#8, INF, Fr.)3210000
McKenna Nordin (#15, OF, Jr.)3123000
Kaleen Vaugh (#21, INF, Jr.)3110000
Katelyn Torrence (#12, C, Fr.)3111000
A.J. Stetina (#3, INF, Sr.)3100000
Mia Sherman (#4, C, Jr.)3012100

