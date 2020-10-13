 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 11, Hermann 1
Box: St. Pius X 11, Hermann 1

12345RHE
Hermann00010100
St. Pius X261111180

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Hermann0-50-08/275/15
St. Pius X10-34-3112/2227/5

Hermann
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. Pius XABRHRBI2B3BHR
A.J. Agers (#21, P, Sr.)3232000
Tori Ott (#2, OF, Sr.)1212000
Sophie Meyer (#25, SS, So.)3211000
Grace Halfmann (#5, OF, Sr.)2200000
Payton Baker (#6, 1B, Sr.)2121000
A.J. Stetina (#3, 2B, Jr.)4111000
McKenna Nordin (#17, OF, So.)3101000

