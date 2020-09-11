 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 13, Herculaneum 1
12345RHE
Herculaneum00001141
St. Pius X401801391

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Herculaneum0-60-27/180/13
St. Pius X3-01-032/56/1

HerculaneumABRHRBI2B3BHR
Courtnee Lowrey (#4, P, So.)3120010
Kylie Romaine (#11, P, Sr.)3010000
D'Anna Harvey (#18, 1B, Sr.)2010000

St. Pius XABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sophie Meyer (#25, SS, So.)2311100
A.J. Agers (#21, P, Sr.)3224101
McKenna Nordin (#17, OF, So.)3220000
Payton Baker (#6, 1B, Sr.)2200000
A.J. Stetina (#3, 2B, Jr.)3122000
Tori Ott (#2, OF, Sr.)2111000
Kaleen Vaugh (#9, 3B, So.)3112010
Cathryn Carron (#10, OF, Jr.)1101000

