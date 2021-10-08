Box: St. Pius X 13, Jefferson 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|St. Pius X
|2
|2
|0
|6
|3
|13
|9
|0
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Pius X
|12-10
|4-3
|197/9
|153/7
|Jefferson
|4-17
|2-4
|88/4
|294/13
|St. Pius X
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Riley Cappozzo (#6, OF, Jr.)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rylee Bohnert (#8, INF, Fr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jesse Robertson (#22, P, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McKenna Nordin (#15, OF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sophie Meyer (#25, INF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Katie Coleman (#5, OF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Schaumburg (#23, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenzie Latham (#2, INF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ally Akers (#24, OF, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
