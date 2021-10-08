 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 13, Jefferson 0
Box: St. Pius X 13, Jefferson 0

12345RHE
St. Pius X220631390
Jefferson00000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Pius X12-104-3197/9153/7
Jefferson4-172-488/4294/13

St. Pius XABRHRBI2B3BHR
Riley Cappozzo (#6, OF, Jr.)2321000
Rylee Bohnert (#8, INF, Fr.)3321100
Jesse Robertson (#22, P, So.)2213100
McKenna Nordin (#15, OF, Jr.)4121100
Sophie Meyer (#25, INF, Jr.)4113000
Katie Coleman (#5, OF, Sr.)0100000
Emily Schaumburg (#23, OF, Sr.)2100000
Kenzie Latham (#2, INF, Jr.)1100000
Ally Akers (#24, OF, So.)1010000

Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.

