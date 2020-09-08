Box: St. Pius X 14, Saxony Lutheran 1

|1
|Saxony Lutheran
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|St. Pius X
|1
|7
|0
|6
|0
|14
|11
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Saxony Lutheran
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|14/14
|St. Pius X
|1-0
|0-0
|14/14
|1/1
|Saxony Lutheran
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Pius X
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|McKenna Nordin (#17, OF, So.)
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.J. Agers (#21, P, Sr.)
|3
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Tori Ott (#2, OF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Halfmann (#5, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Payton Baker (#6, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sophie Meyer (#25, SS, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.J. Stetina (#3, 2B, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cathryn Carron (#10, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaleen Vaugh (#9, 3B, So.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Micah Surdyke (#13, OF, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
