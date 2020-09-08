 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 14, Saxony Lutheran 1
0 comments

12345RHE
Saxony Lutheran01000100
St. Pius X1706014112

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Saxony Lutheran0-10-01/114/14
St. Pius X1-00-014/141/1

Saxony Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. Pius XABRHRBI2B3BHR
McKenna Nordin (#17, OF, So.)2310000
A.J. Agers (#21, P, Sr.)3234100
Tori Ott (#2, OF, Sr.)2221000
Grace Halfmann (#5, OF, Sr.)3213000
Payton Baker (#6, 1B, Sr.)3122000
Sophie Meyer (#25, SS, So.)2111000
A.J. Stetina (#3, 2B, Jr.)2101000
Cathryn Carron (#10, OF, Jr.)0100000
Kaleen Vaugh (#9, 3B, So.)1100000
Micah Surdyke (#13, OF, So.)1012000

