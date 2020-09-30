 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 15, Fredericktown 0
Box: St. Pius X 15, Fredericktown 0

1234RHE
Fredericktown0000000
St. Pius X129315110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fredericktown0-60-12/082/14
St. Pius X8-24-293/1621/4

Fredericktown
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. Pius XABRHRBI2B3BHR
A.J. Agers (#21, P, Sr.)4332110
A.J. Stetina (#3, 2B, Jr.)2210000
Grace Halfmann (#5, OF, Sr.)4212010
Mia Sherman (#4, C, So.)3200000
Sophie Meyer (#25, SS, So.)3122100
McKenna Nordin (#17, OF, So.)4123000
Kaleen Vaugh (#9, 3B, So.)2112000
Tori Ott (#2, OF, Sr.)2111000
Payton Baker (#6, 1B, Sr.)2100000
Cathryn Carron (#10, OF, Jr.)1100000

