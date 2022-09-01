 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 21, Scott County Central 4

12345RHE
St. Pius X4626321122
Scott County Central00400400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Pius X4-20-050/843/7
Scott County Central0-10-04/121/4

St. Pius XABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sophie Meyer (#25, SS, Sr.)2423000
Mackenzie Quick (#21, P, So.)2412000
Rylee Bohnert (#8, 2B, So.)3310000
Jesse Robertson (#22, P, Jr.)3310000
Anna Biermann (#1, OF, So.)5246000
Katelyn Torrence (#12, C, So.)0201000
Isabel Rohe (#7, OF, Jr.)2111000
Kaleen Vaugh (#23, 3B, Sr.)2100000
Ava Gilbreth (#9, C, So.)2100000
Kenzie Latham (#2, 1B, Sr.)3023000

Scott County Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

