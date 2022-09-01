Box: St. Pius X 21, Scott County Central 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|St. Pius X
|4
|6
|2
|6
|3
|21
|12
|2
|Scott County Central
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Pius X
|4-2
|0-0
|50/8
|43/7
|Scott County Central
|0-1
|0-0
|4/1
|21/4
|St. Pius X
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sophie Meyer (#25, SS, Sr.)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Quick (#21, P, So.)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rylee Bohnert (#8, 2B, So.)
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jesse Robertson (#22, P, Jr.)
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Biermann (#1, OF, So.)
|5
|2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Katelyn Torrence (#12, C, So.)
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Isabel Rohe (#7, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaleen Vaugh (#23, 3B, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Gilbreth (#9, C, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenzie Latham (#2, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Scott County Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.