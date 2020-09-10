 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 5, Festus 4
Box: St. Pius X 5, Festus 4

1234567RHE
Festus0003001470
St. Pius X2000003584

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus1-50-215/245/8
St. Pius X2-01-019/35/1

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)3121100
Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)3120100
Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)3120100
Paige Perry (#42, 3B, Sr.)3111000

St. Pius XABRHRBI2B3BHR
Grace Halfmann (#5, OF, Sr.)4130100
McKenna Nordin (#17, OF, So.)4110000
Kaleen Vaugh (#9, 3B, So.)3110000
A.J. Agers (#21, P, Sr.)3110010
Mia Sherman (#4, C, So.)3112001
Sophie Meyer (#25, SS, So.)4011000

