Box: St. Pius X 5, Festus 4

|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|0
|St. Pius X
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|8
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|1-5
|0-2
|15/2
|45/8
|St. Pius X
|2-0
|1-0
|19/3
|5/1
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Paige Perry (#42, 3B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|St. Pius X
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Grace Halfmann (#5, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|McKenna Nordin (#17, OF, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaleen Vaugh (#9, 3B, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.J. Agers (#21, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mia Sherman (#4, C, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Sophie Meyer (#25, SS, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
