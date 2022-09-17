 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 6, Herculaneum 5

123456789RHE
Herculaneum003101000500
St. Pius X1020020016115

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Herculaneum2-60-268/871/9
St. Pius X10-51-1119/1587/11

Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. Pius XABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sophie Meyer (#25, SS, Sr.)4220100
Katelyn Torrence (#12, C, So.)4120000
Mackenzie Quick (#21, P, So.)4121000
Bridget Flanagan (#5, OF, So.)5110000
Anna Biermann (#1, OF, So.)4100000
Jessie Robertson (#22, P, Jr.)5021000
Ally Akers (#24, OF, Jr.)3011000
Rylee Bohnert (#8, 2B, So.)5011000

