Box: St. Pius X 6, Herculaneum 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|St. Pius X
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|11
|5
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Herculaneum
|2-6
|0-2
|68/8
|71/9
|St. Pius X
|10-5
|1-1
|119/15
|87/11
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Pius X
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sophie Meyer (#25, SS, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Katelyn Torrence (#12, C, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Quick (#21, P, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bridget Flanagan (#5, OF, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Biermann (#1, OF, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jessie Robertson (#22, P, Jr.)
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ally Akers (#24, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rylee Bohnert (#8, 2B, So.)
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0