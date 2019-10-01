|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Pius X
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|10
|9
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Herculaneum
|3-8
|0-5
|60/5
|105/10
|St. Pius X
|9-5
|3-4
|102/9
|29/3
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Pius X
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sara Kutilek (#14, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kacey Flanagan (#30, C, Sr.)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Molly Flanagan (#8, INF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Arriaga (#35, INF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Payton Baker (#6, OF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sophie Meyer (#25, INF, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Halfmann (#5, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Isabelle McAfee (#20, P, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lilly Ott (#32, INF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0