Subscribe now!
12345RHE
Herculaneum00000000
St. Pius X320141091

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Herculaneum3-80-560/5105/10
St. Pius X9-53-4102/929/3

Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. Pius XABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sara Kutilek (#14, OF, Sr.)3222000
Kacey Flanagan (#30, C, Sr.)2223101
Molly Flanagan (#8, INF, Sr.)3210000
Tori Arriaga (#35, INF, Sr.)3111100
Payton Baker (#6, OF, Jr.)1110000
Sophie Meyer (#25, INF, Fr.)2100000
Grace Halfmann (#5, OF, Jr.)0100000
Isabelle McAfee (#20, P, Sr.)1011000
Lilly Ott (#32, INF, Sr.)1011000

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.