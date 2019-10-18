Team up with us for 99¢
1234567RHE
St. Pius X1001000271
Kelly0000010100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Pius X15-63-5162/882/4
Kelly5-70-159/374/4

St. Pius XABRHRBI2B3BHR
Molly Flanagan (#8, INF, Sr.)4131001
A.J. Agers (#21, P, Jr.)3110000
Lilly Ott (#32, INF, Sr.)2011000
Tori Arriaga (#35, INF, Sr.)3010000
Sophie Meyer (#25, INF, Fr.)3010000

Kelly
Individual stats Have not been reported.

