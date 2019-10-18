|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|St. Pius X
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|1
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Pius X
|15-6
|3-5
|162/8
|82/4
|Kelly
|5-7
|0-1
|59/3
|74/4
|St. Pius X
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Molly Flanagan (#8, INF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|A.J. Agers (#21, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lilly Ott (#32, INF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Arriaga (#35, INF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sophie Meyer (#25, INF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly
|Individual stats Have not been reported.