 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Sullivan 10, St. Clair 0
0 comments

Box: Sullivan 10, St. Clair 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12345RHE
St. Clair00000000
Sullivan2214110101

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Clair3-71-355/685/8
Sullivan8-23-070/737/4

St. Clair
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SullivanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kayla Ulrich (#15, 5-4, SS, So.)3221010
Riley Branson (#10, 5-3, OF, Jr.)2220000
Madyson Stahl (#5, 5-5, U, Sr.)3210000
Hanna Johanning (#11, 5-7, P, Sr.)3111000
Hayli Venable (#7, 5-4, U, Fr.)2111100
Grace Halmick (#8, 5-4, P, So.)2112000
Hannah Campbell (#3, 5-1, SS, So.)0100000
Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, So.)2010000
Alexis Johnson (#24, 5-4, 2B, Sr.)3010000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports