Box: Sullivan 12, Lutheran South 1
Box: Sullivan 12, Lutheran South 1

RHE
Lutheran South100
Sullivan12121

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lutheran South3-21-033/741/8
Sullivan16-76-0180/3678/16

Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SullivanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Hanna Johanning (#11, 5-7, P, Sr.)4335102
Riley Branson (#10, 5-3, OF, Jr.)3221000
Alexis Funkhouser (#6, 5-10, 1B, So.)2210100
Madyson Stahl (#5, 5-5, U, Sr.)4210000
Alyssa Sharp (#33, 5-5, 1B, Sr.)2110000
Grace Halmick (#8, 5-4, P, So.)0100000
Alexis Johnson (#24, 5-4, 2B, Sr.)3100000
Sophia Weirich (#22, 5-8, C, Jr.)3021100
Kayla Ulrich (#15, 5-4, SS, So.)4013100
Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, So.)3011000

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

