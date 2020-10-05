Box: Sullivan 12, Lutheran South 1

|R
|H
|E
|Lutheran South
|1
|0
|0
|Sullivan
|12
|12
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lutheran South
|3-2
|1-0
|33/7
|41/8
|Sullivan
|16-7
|6-0
|180/36
|78/16
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Sullivan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Hanna Johanning (#11, 5-7, P, Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Riley Branson (#10, 5-3, OF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Funkhouser (#6, 5-10, 1B, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Madyson Stahl (#5, 5-5, U, Sr.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Sharp (#33, 5-5, 1B, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Halmick (#8, 5-4, P, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Johnson (#24, 5-4, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sophia Weirich (#22, 5-8, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kayla Ulrich (#15, 5-4, SS, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
