 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Sullivan 16, Union 0
0 comments

Box: Sullivan 16, Union 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234RHE
Sullivan000016141
Union0000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Sullivan7-22-060/737/4
Union1-20-211/128/3

SullivanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Hanna Johanning (#11, 5-7, P, Sr.)4431100
Kayla Ulrich (#15, 5-4, SS, So.)4333101
Hannah Campbell (#3, 5-1, SS, So.)0300000
Riley Branson (#10, 5-3, OF, Jr.)2213000
Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, So.)4124000
Alexis Johnson (#24, 5-4, 2B, Sr.)3122100
Madyson Stahl (#5, 5-5, U, Sr.)3111000
Alexis Funkhouser (#6, 5-10, 1B, So.)3100000
Grace Halmick (#8, 5-4, P, So.)2010000
Sophia Weirich (#22, 5-8, C, Jr.)2011000

Union
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports