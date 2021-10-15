Box: Sullivan 17, Ursuline 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Ursuline
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|7
|7
|4
|Sullivan
|0
|7
|5
|3
|2
|17
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Ursuline
|9-13
|2-2
|133/6
|180/8
|Sullivan
|24-9
|7-0
|294/13
|109/5
|Ursuline
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Sr.)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Kozlowksi (#6, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Addie Rhea (#27, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Copeland (#16, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Hingle (#22, P, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Weston (#17, 1B, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Schmidt (#5, P, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sullivan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
