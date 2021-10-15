 Skip to main content
Box: Sullivan 17, Ursuline 7
Box: Sullivan 17, Ursuline 7

12345RHE
Ursuline15010774
Sullivan075321700

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Ursuline9-132-2133/6180/8
Sullivan24-97-0294/13109/5

UrsulineABRHRBI2B3BHR
Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Sr.)2311000
Anna Kozlowksi (#6, OF, Sr.)3110000
Addie Rhea (#27, 3B, Jr.)3114001
Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, So.)4110000
Maddie Copeland (#16, OF, Jr.)0100000
Emma Hingle (#22, P, So.)2011000
Ellie Weston (#17, 1B, So.)2010000
Abby Schmidt (#5, P, Fr.)3010000

Sullivan
Individual stats Have not been reported.

