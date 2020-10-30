Box: Sullivan 2, Savannah 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Savannah
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Sullivan
|21-9
|6-0
|222/7
|97/3
|Savannah
|2-1
|0-0
|8/0
|6/0
|Sullivan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexis Funkhouser (#6, 5-10, 1B, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Halmick (#8, 5-4, P, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madyson Stahl (#5, 5-5, U, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Branson (#10, 5-3, OF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kayla Ulrich (#15, 5-4, SS, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Savannah
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kaia Calloway
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taijha Davis-Cogdill
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylence Cook
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.