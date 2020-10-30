 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Sullivan 2, Savannah 1
0 comments

Box: Sullivan 2, Savannah 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234567RHE
Sullivan0002000260
Savannah0010000120

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Sullivan21-96-0222/797/3
Savannah2-10-08/06/0

SullivanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alexis Funkhouser (#6, 5-10, 1B, So.)1110000
Grace Halmick (#8, 5-4, P, So.)0100000
Madyson Stahl (#5, 5-5, U, Sr.)4020110
Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, So.)3010000
Riley Branson (#10, 5-3, OF, Jr.)2010000
Kayla Ulrich (#15, 5-4, SS, So.)4012000

SavannahABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kaia Calloway2100000
Taijha Davis-Cogdill3010000
Kaylence Cook3010000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports