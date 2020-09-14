Box: Sullivan 2, Troy Buchanan 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|1
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|7-1
|4-0
|68/8
|23/3
|Sullivan
|6-2
|1-0
|44/6
|37/5
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Bella Wilson (#8, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Natalie Sullivan (#3, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sullivan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Madyson Stahl (#5, 5-5, U, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Braun (#21, 5-4, OF, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, So.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Branson (#10, 5-3, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Johnson (#24, 5-4, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
