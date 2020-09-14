 Skip to main content
Box: Sullivan 2, Troy Buchanan 1
Box: Sullivan 2, Troy Buchanan 1

1234567RHE
Troy Buchanan0000010161
Sullivan0000110280

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Troy Buchanan7-14-068/823/3
Sullivan6-21-044/637/5

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Bella Wilson (#8, 5-6, OF, Sr.)3110000
Natalie Sullivan (#3, 5-6, OF, Sr.)4020000
Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)3021100
MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)3010100

SullivanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Madyson Stahl (#5, 5-5, U, Sr.)4120100
Morgan Braun (#21, 5-4, OF, Fr.)0100000
Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, So.)3020000
Riley Branson (#10, 5-3, OF, Jr.)3020000
Alexis Johnson (#24, 5-4, 2B, Sr.)3020100

