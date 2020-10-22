 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Sullivan 4, Logan-Rogersville 0
0 comments

Box: Sullivan 4, Logan-Rogersville 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234567RHE
Sullivan0000202470
Logan-Rogersville0000000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Sullivan19-96-0216/895/3
Logan-Rogersville5-10-018/121/1

SullivanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kayla Ulrich (#15, 5-4, SS, So.)4144001
Alexis Funkhouser (#6, 5-10, 1B, So.)3110000
Grace Halmick (#8, 5-4, P, So.)3110000
Alyssa Sharp (#33, 5-5, 1B, Sr.)3110000

Logan-Rogersville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports