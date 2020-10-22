Box: Sullivan 4, Logan-Rogersville 0

|1
|Sullivan
|Logan-Rogersville
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Sullivan
|19-9
|6-0
|216/8
|95/3
|Logan-Rogersville
|5-1
|0-0
|18/1
|21/1
|Sullivan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kayla Ulrich (#15, 5-4, SS, So.)
|4
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Alexis Funkhouser (#6, 5-10, 1B, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Halmick (#8, 5-4, P, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Sharp (#33, 5-5, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Logan-Rogersville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
