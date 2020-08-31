 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Sullivan 6, Washington 5
0 comments

Box: Sullivan 6, Washington 5

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Sullivan0000000692
Washington0000000500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Sullivan4-10-028/620/4
Washington0-40-08/217/3

SullivanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kayla Ulrich (#15, 5-4, SS, So.)4221001
Hanna Johanning (#11, 5-7, P, Sr.)4130110
Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, So.)4114001
Madyson Stahl (#5, 5-5, U, Sr.)4110000
Grace Halmick (#8, 5-4, P, So.)0100000
Hannah Campbell (#3, 5-1, SS, So.)3010000
Sophia Weirich (#22, 5-8, C, Jr.)4011000

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports