Box: Sullivan 6, Washington 5

|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Sullivan
|4-1
|0-0
|28/6
|20/4
|Washington
|0-4
|0-0
|8/2
|17/3
|Sullivan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kayla Ulrich (#15, 5-4, SS, So.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hanna Johanning (#11, 5-7, P, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Madyson Stahl (#5, 5-5, U, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Halmick (#8, 5-4, P, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Campbell (#3, 5-1, SS, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sophia Weirich (#22, 5-8, C, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
