Box: Sullivan 7, Bolivar 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Bolivar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Bolivar
|4-2
|0-0
|38/6
|13/2
|Sullivan
|14-6
|6-0
|156/26
|71/12
|Bolivar
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Sullivan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexis Johnson (#24, 5-4, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Madyson Stahl (#5, 5-5, U, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Branson (#10, 5-3, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hanna Johanning (#11, 5-7, P, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kayla Ulrich (#15, 5-4, SS, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Braun (#21, 5-4, OF, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
