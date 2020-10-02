 Skip to main content
Box: Sullivan 7, Bolivar 1
Box: Sullivan 7, Bolivar 1

123456RHE
Bolivar000001100
Sullivan151000771

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Bolivar4-20-038/613/2
Sullivan14-66-0156/2671/12

Bolivar
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SullivanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alexis Johnson (#24, 5-4, 2B, Sr.)3220010
Madyson Stahl (#5, 5-5, U, Sr.)3122000
Riley Branson (#10, 5-3, OF, Jr.)2111000
Hanna Johanning (#11, 5-7, P, Sr.)2111010
Kayla Ulrich (#15, 5-4, SS, So.)2100000
Morgan Braun (#21, 5-4, OF, Fr.)0100000
Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, So.)2011000

