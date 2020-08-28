Box: Sullivan 9, Eldon 1

|R
|H
|E
|Eldon
|1
|0
|0
|Sullivan
|9
|9
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Eldon
|0-3
|0-0
|13/4
|28/9
|Sullivan
|2-1
|0-0
|19/6
|13/4
|Eldon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Sullivan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexis Funkhouser (#6, 5-10, 1B, So.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madyson Stahl (#5, 5-5, U, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hanna Johanning (#11, 5-7, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alexis Johnson (#24, 5-4, 2B, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kayla Ulrich (#15, 5-4, SS, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Branson (#10, 5-3, OF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hayli Venable (#7, 5-4, U, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Campbell (#3, 5-1, SS, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaedin Blakenship (#27, 5-10, P, So.)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
