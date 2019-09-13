|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Sullivan
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|14
|15
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Sullivan
|6-0
|2-0
|76/13
|5/1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|5-2
|1-0
|72/12
|50/8
|Sullivan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Riley Branson (#10)
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hanna Johanning (#11)
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Madyson Stahl (#5)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sophia Weirich (#22)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kloey Blanton (#7)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Cox (#25)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Alexis Johnson (#24)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Glaser (#12)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Campbell (#3)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Addison Purvis
|3
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kayla Ulrich (#15)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.