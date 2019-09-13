Subscribe for 99¢
123456RHE
Sullivan20120914150
Northwest Cedar Hill300000300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Sullivan6-02-076/135/1
Northwest Cedar Hill5-21-072/1250/8

SullivanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Riley Branson (#10)4330000
Hanna Johanning (#11)5232100
Madyson Stahl (#5)4211000
Sophia Weirich (#22)3211000
Kloey Blanton (#7)4121000
Hannah Cox (#25)3112001
Alexis Johnson (#24)0100000
Grace Glaser (#12)2100000
Hannah Campbell (#3)0100000
Addison Purvis3034000
Kayla Ulrich (#15)2010000

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

