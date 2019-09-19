Subscribe for 99¢
123RHE
St. James000000
Sullivan37515112

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. James1-61-320/3105/15
Sullivan11-04-0130/1916/2

St. James
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SullivanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Addison Purvis3333101
Hanna Johanning (#11)3323002
Trisha Bohn (#1)0200000
Hannah Cox (#25)2113001
Sophia Weirich (#22)2111000
Kloey Blanton (#7)2112000
Alexis Funkhouser (#6)0100000
Alexis Johnson (#24)0100000
Payton Counts (#14)1100000
Riley Branson (#10)1100000
Jaedin Blakenship (#27)2022000
Kayla Ulrich (#15)2010100

