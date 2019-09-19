|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|St. James
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sullivan
|3
|7
|5
|15
|11
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. James
|1-6
|1-3
|20/3
|105/15
|Sullivan
|11-0
|4-0
|130/19
|16/2
|St. James
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Sullivan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Addison Purvis
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Hanna Johanning (#11)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Trisha Bohn (#1)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Cox (#25)
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Sophia Weirich (#22)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kloey Blanton (#7)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Funkhouser (#6)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Johnson (#24)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Payton Counts (#14)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Branson (#10)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaedin Blakenship (#27)
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kayla Ulrich (#15)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0