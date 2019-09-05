Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
Windsor (Imperial)0000000100
Sullivan00000001090

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)0-10-01/110/10
Sullivan2-00-027/272/2

Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SullivanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Hanna Johanning (#11)2211100
Sophia Weirich (#22)0200000
Alexis Johnson (#24)0200000
Addison Purvis3132001
Madyson Stahl (#5)4110000
Hannah Cox (#25)2100000
Tracy Cotter (#2)0100000
Kloey Blanton (#7)4022100
Payton Counts (#14)4011000
Kayla Ulrich (#15)2013100

