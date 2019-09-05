|1
|H
|E
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Sullivan
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|10/10
|Sullivan
|2-0
|0-0
|27/27
|2/2
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Sullivan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Hanna Johanning (#11)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sophia Weirich (#22)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Johnson (#24)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Addison Purvis
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Madyson Stahl (#5)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Cox (#25)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tracy Cotter (#2)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kloey Blanton (#7)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Payton Counts (#14)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kayla Ulrich (#15)
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0