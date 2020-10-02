Box: Summit 12, Parkway West 2

|R
|H
|E
|Parkway West
|2
|8
|5
|Summit
|12
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway West
|1-4
|1-1
|15/3
|46/9
|Summit
|4-1
|0-1
|52/10
|12/2
|Parkway West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Megan Leahy (#29, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Makenzie Brown (#7)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dorothy Wunderlich (#20, Sr.)
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Addison Turken (#2, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Judd (#9, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Livak (#5)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.