Box: Summit 13, Parkway North 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Summit
|7
|1
|2
|3
|0
|13
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway North
|9-6
|0-0
|108/7
|69/5
|Summit
|9-3
|2-2
|124/8
|55/4
|Parkway North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Libby Vetter (#13, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Siena Berman (#14, 5-5, P, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.