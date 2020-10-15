 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Summit 13, Parkway North 0
0 comments

Box: Summit 13, Parkway North 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12345RHE
Parkway North00000024
Summit712301300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway North9-60-0108/769/5
Summit9-32-2124/855/4

Parkway NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Libby Vetter (#13, 5-6, OF, Sr.)1010100
Siena Berman (#14, 5-5, P, Sr.)2010000

Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports