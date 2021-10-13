 Skip to main content
Box: Summit 13, St. Joseph's 0
Box: Summit 13, St. Joseph's 0

RHE
St. Joseph's000
Summit13160

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Joseph's7-90-4101/692/6
Summit28-24-2285/1866/4

St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SummitABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Ulsas (#14, Jr.)3222100
Chloe Rhine (#1, Sr.)2222100
Jordan Berry (#34, Sr.)2223101
Grace McGinnis (#10, Sr.)2211100
Maria Scotti (#18, Jr.)1210000
Camryn Kessler (#7, Sr.)3123101
Natalie Stilwell (#3, Sr.)3120000
Kyleigh Villarreal (#31, Sr.)3110000
Skylar Zentner (#5, So.)3011000
Megan Tress (#9, So.)1010000
Ava Reinecke (#16, Fr.)1010000

