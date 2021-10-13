Box: Summit 13, St. Joseph's 0

|R
|H
|E
|St. Joseph's
|0
|0
|0
|Summit
|13
|16
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|7-9
|0-4
|101/6
|92/6
|Summit
|28-2
|4-2
|285/18
|66/4
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Summit
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abby Ulsas (#14, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Chloe Rhine (#1, Sr.)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jordan Berry (#34, Sr.)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Grace McGinnis (#10, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Maria Scotti (#18, Jr.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camryn Kessler (#7, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Natalie Stilwell (#3, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kyleigh Villarreal (#31, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Skylar Zentner (#5, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Megan Tress (#9, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Reinecke (#16, Fr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.