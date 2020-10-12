Box: Summit 14, Fox 6

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Summit
|8-3
|2-2
|111/10
|55/5
|Fox
|13-8
|1-2
|179/16
|115/10
|Summit
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lucy Greenwald (#20, Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Abby Ulsas (#14, So.)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Perone (#2, Sr.)
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Camryn Kessler (#7, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Natalie Stilwell (#3, Jr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chloe Rhine (#1, Jr.)
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lauren Odehnal (#6, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jessica Miller (#4, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
