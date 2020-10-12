 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Summit 14, Fox 6
0 comments

Box: Summit 14, Fox 6

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Summit452000314161
Fox3011001600

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Summit8-32-2111/1055/5
Fox13-81-2179/16115/10

SummitABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lucy Greenwald (#20, Sr.)4331001
Abby Ulsas (#14, So.)3332000
Lauren Perone (#2, Sr.)5321000
Camryn Kessler (#7, Jr.)3225002
Natalie Stilwell (#3, Jr.)2200000
Chloe Rhine (#1, Jr.)4132100
Lauren Odehnal (#6, Sr.)3020000
Jessica Miller (#4, Sr.)2011000

Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/101. Washington (18-5) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (15-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (17-5) is idle.4. Eureka (8-2) a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports