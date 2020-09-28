Box: Summit 18, Kirkwood 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Summit
|0
|3
|11
|4
|18
|0
|0
|Kirkwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Summit
|2-0
|0-0
|22/11
|4/2
|Kirkwood
|0-1
|0-0
|1/0
|18/9
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Kirkwood
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Katie Hastings (#18, Sr.)
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zoe Krug (#13, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Hickman (#14, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Friar (#22, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sophie Kramer (#17)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Domian (#19)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.