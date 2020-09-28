 Skip to main content
Box: Summit 18, Kirkwood 1
1234RHE
Summit031141800
Kirkwood1000173

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Summit2-00-022/114/2
Kirkwood0-10-01/018/9

Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.

KirkwoodABRHRBI2B3BHR
Katie Hastings (#18, Sr.)2120000
Zoe Krug (#13, Sr.)3010000
Maddie Hickman (#14, So.)2010000
Allie Friar (#22, So.)2011000
Sophie Kramer (#17)1010000
Kate Domian (#19)2010000

