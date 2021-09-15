 Skip to main content
Box: Summit 3, Marquette 0
RHE
Marquette040
Summit300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Marquette13-41-0131/849/3
Summit16-02-0140/832/2

MarquetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Carle Bachman (#12, OF, So.)3020100
Sophia Dunn (#3, OF, Sr.)3010000
Mackenzie Gieseler (#24, IF, Sr.)3010000

Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.

