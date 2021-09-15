Box: Summit 3, Marquette 0

|R
|H
|E
|Marquette
|0
|4
|0
|Summit
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Marquette
|13-4
|1-0
|131/8
|49/3
|Summit
|16-0
|2-0
|140/8
|32/2
|Marquette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Carle Bachman (#12, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sophia Dunn (#3, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Gieseler (#24, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.